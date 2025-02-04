Manchester City, Chelsea and Barcelona jostle for position as they all consider summer swoop for Crystal Palace standout Daniel Munoz
Three European giants are all set to compete to secure the signature of Colombian full-back Daniel Munoz from Crystal Palace in the summer.
- Palace's Munoz wanted by three European giants
- Chelsea, Man City and Barca are keen on signing the full-back
- Munoz's current contract valid until 2027