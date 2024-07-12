Man Utd line up Xavi Simons bid as Erik ten Hag eyes the signing of another Netherlands international amid Matthijs de Ligt and Joshua Zirkzee pursuits
Manchester United are reportedly hoping to land Xavi Simons as the Red Devils look set for a Dutch revolution at Old Trafford under Erik ten Hag.
- United want Simons at Old Trafford
- Bayern and Leipzig also keen on the player
- Could be another loan deal with obligation to buy