Man Utd wonderkid Kobbie Mainoo called up to England senior squad for first time after majestic performance in FA Cup classic against Liverpool
Manchester United youngster Kobbie Mainoo has been added to the latest England squad after turning in a series of impressive performances for his club
- Midfielder brought in to Gareth Southgate's setup
- Initially part of Three Lions' U21 squad
- Made 14 Premier League appearances for Man Utd this season