Man Utd women's player ratings vs Liverpool: Ruthless Lisa Naalsund's double does the business as Red Devils climb into WSL's top three

The first half was filled with frustration for United as they failed to move the ball quickly enough to trouble Liverpool. However, the game thankfully sparked into life with three goals in the opening 15 minutes of the second period.

Naalsund did well to lift a shot into the roof of the net for the opener, but Liverpool drew level thanks to a scramble in the box from a corner which eventually saw Bergstrom prod in from close range. However, the visitors weren't level for long as Naalsund got her second of the game soon after, cutting onto her right foot and firing beyond Jennifer Clark.

Liverpool struggled to find a way back into the game and the contest was sealed when substitute Rolfo produced a composed finish late on.

GOAL rates United's players from Leigh Sports Village Stadium...