Man Utd women's player ratings vs London City Lionesses: Millie Turner grabs late winner while Jess Park scores stunner as Red Devils secure SEVENTH straight victory

London City Lionesses burst out of the traps and Parris opened the scoring after just five minutes, stooping ahead of Jayde Riviere to head into the net from Freya Godfrey’s inviting delivery. The visitors stunned the home faithful with their early goal and United struggled to get into the game in the early stages.

Parris was causing havoc in attack, dispossessing Riviere in her own final third in an opportunity which came to nothing, before getting the better of Maya Le Tissier to square for Jana Fernandez to fire over the crossbar. Godfrey had an opportunity from the opposite side but cut inside to fire just wide of the top corner.

On the half-hour mark, completely against the run of play, United were level and it was a moment of sheer brilliance from Park. Receiving a slide-rule pass from Turner, the rest was all the work of the 24-year-old, who broke inside from the left, driving through the heart of the midfield to curl powerfully into the far corner from the edge of the box.

United were level but concerns remained at the other end, as Le Tissier was forced into a last-ditch challenge in her own six-yard box, before goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce gave the ball straight to Parris deep in first-half stoppage time – only to gratefully save a weak attempt by the England forward.

Le Tissier cleared off the line early in the second period but United would then come into the ascendency and dominated the ball for much of the final half an hour. Clear-cut chances were at a premium, though, and it was looking as though the visitors would depart with a point. But Turner would have other ideas on her first appearance since September, heading home a Le Tissier free-kick to send the home faithful into ecstasy.

United looked good value to hold onto the three points until the dying embers of stoppage time, when Isobel Goodwin glanced a header inches wide of the foot of the post. It was hardly a vintage United performance, but they continue their stunning winning run and maintain their faint WSL title hopes with the win.

GOAL rates Man Utd's players from Progress with Unity Stadium...