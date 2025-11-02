Brighton 2-3 Man Utd WomenGOAL
Matthew Judge

Man Utd player ratings vs Brighton: Jess Park, that is brilliant! Star scores best goal of the game as Marc Skinner's side win five-goal thriller after Elisabeth Terland and Lisa Naalsund strikes to continue unbeaten start to WSL season

Manchester United closed the gap on their title rivals as they defeated Brighton and Hove Albion 3-2 to stay unbeaten in the Women’s Super League. Elisabeth Terland, Jess Park and Lisa Naalsund did the damage for the Red Devils as Marc Skinner’s in-form side kept pace with Chelsea and Manchester City on Sunday afternoon.

After riding an early wave of pressure from Dario Vidosic's Brighton, United grew into the first half as Terland and Park had efforts blocked, while Ella Toone went close with a half volley.

Skinner's side then took the lead through Norway international Terland, who scored against her former club after some good work from Toone in the build up. Continuing to impress after being brought back into the starting XI, Park then scored her fourth league goal of the season with a left-footed drive after the break.

Brighton made things interesting when Fran Kirby and Kiko Seike scored either side of substitute Naalsund’s delightful effort, but the visitors held on for a first league win at Broadfield Stadium since the 2022-23 campaign. With the victory, third-placed United moved to within two points of leaders Chelsea and one away from local rivals City, who are currently second.

GOAL rates United's players from West Sussex...

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Phallon Tullis-Joyce (6/10):

    Unable to prevent either goal, she made a couple of good stops as Brighton posed a consistent threat.

    Jayde Riviere (7/10):

    The defender pushed forward whenever she could, testing Brighton's defence with a few low crosses.

    Maya Le Tissier (5/10):

    Lost track of Brighton's Seike on two occasions - the forward hit the post in the first instance, and scored in the second.

    Dominique Janssen (6/10):

    While Brighton scored twice, she wasn't at fault for either goal.

    Anna Sandberg (6/10):

    Generally solid, she failed to track goalscorer Kirby, who netted Brighton's first.

    Midfield

    Hinata Miyazawa (6/10):

    Having kept possession well herself, the ball was played around her in the build up to Kirby's goal.

    Julia Zigiotti Olme (7/10):

    As usual, she brought plenty of energy to United's attacking play, powering them forward with her marauding runs.

    Attack

    Jess Park (9/10):

    Driving forward from the get go, the England midfielder scored United's second with a lovely left-footed effort. She also recorded the assist for Naalsund's winner.

    Ella Toone (8/10):

    Putting the ball on a plate, the league's top assist provider set up Park for United's second. She was also involved in the build up to Terland's goal, scrapping to keep the chance alive.

    Melvine Malard (6/10):

    It was a quiet afternoon for the league's top goalscorer, with United's best chances falling to other players. With just six touches in the box, she also failed to have a shot on target.

    Elisabeth Terland (8/10):

    Unmarked inside the penalty area, the striker took her goal really well. Having had the least number of touches of any player on the pitch, her impact was impressive.

    Subs & Manager

    Fridolina Rolfo (7/10):

    A second-half substitute, she almost scored but her deflected effort sailed just past the post. The Sweden international also put a shift in defensively.

    Hannah Blundell (6/10):

    A solid display from the defender, who made her first appearance in over a year following the birth of her daughter, Romi.

    Simi Awujo (6/10):

    Brought on after half time, the midfielder kept things ticking over for Skinner's side.

    Lisa Naalsund (7/10):

    She wrapped up the three points for United with her first goal of the season.

    Gabby George (N/A):

    Unable to impress as a late substitute.

    Marc Skinner (7/10):

    Made one change from the side that beat Atletico Madrid last time out, with the incoming Park registering a strong performance in place of Fridolina Rolfo.

