Man Utd women's player ratings vs Man City: Ella Toone & Jess Park stifled as Elisabeth Terland has a shocker to leave WSL title hopes in tatters

City would break the deadlock after an even start when Shaw rose above Elisabeth Terland and nodded across the box for Rebecca Knaak to head home what was her third goal in a Manchester derby to give the hosts the lead.

United, who failed to muster a single shot on target over the entire 90 minutes, tried to get going, with Ella Toone and Jess Park showing flashes of their quality in and around the box, but City's defence were having none of it, and Andree Jeglertz's side would double their lead on 43 minutes. Shaw, who looked a class above all game, would be involved again, this time scoring herself as she raced in front of a sleeping Dominique Janssen and slotted home for 2-0, bagging her sixth WSL goal of the season in the process.

And the game was effectively over just before the half-time whistle blew, when Hemp, afforded far too much time and space to pick her spot, arrowed a ferocious drive past a helpless Safia Middleton-Patel to end the afternoon as a contest.

GOAL rates Manchester United's players from the Etihad Stadium...