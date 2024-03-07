Man Utd Women boss Marc Skinner hits back at criticism after Alessia Russo transfer revelation and with questions being asked of England goalkeeper Mary Earps' future
Marc Skinner, coach of Manchester United Women, has reacted to criticism aimed in the club’s direction by saying “nobody wants to hear good news”.
- Red Devils the subject of a special report
- Questions of management behind the scenes
- Coach claims to see plenty of positives