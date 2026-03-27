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Man Utd fired warning over Benjamin Sesko by Slovenia boss after striker pulled out of international squad
Cesar draws a line in the sand
The Slovenia boss has warned United that the club cannot dictate terms regarding Sesko’s international availability, despite allowing the striker to skip upcoming friendlies against Hungary and Montenegro for injury recovery. While United claim to be "carefully managing" the 22-year-old, Cesar remains adamant that his own medical staff will be the primary judges of fitness in the future, refusing to grant the Premier League side any special treatment.
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National team priority and UEFA rules
Cesar was firm in his stance, highlighting that the hierarchy of importance often differs between club and country. He emphasised that the national team must value its own position under UEFA regulations. "Normally the national team is crucial for us, a little less so for them (United), but it's better for Benjamin not to train for these 14 days," Cesar noted. "Our medical department immediately assessed that it would not be good for him to play."
The manager further reinforced his authority by stating: "We have to value ourselves. We are a small country, but this is a national team. For me, and I am the responsible one, there will be no deviation here. Whether it’s Manchester United or Celje, you know what UEFA's national team rules are. There will be no deviation."
Strains following World Cup exit
The tension between the two parties is not entirely new. There was a notable stand-off in November after Sesko withdrew from the squad with a knee injury sustained during a match against Tottenham. At that time, former coach Matjaz Kek expressed frustration over a lack of communication from the Red Devils. That period proved costly for Slovenia, as their subsequent defeat to Kosovo ended their dreams of qualifying for the World Cup.
Following that disappointment, Kek’s contract was not renewed, leading to Cesar’s appointment in January. The new man in charge appears determined to ensure that his relationship with United starts on his own terms. While United will be happy for Sesko to head home for rest this week, the break served as a first face-to-face meeting for the player and his new international manager to align on plans moving forward.
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Looking ahead to the Leeds clash
United will be closely monitoring Sesko’s fitness at Slovenia’s training camp in Ljubljana, where he is currently undergoing light exercises to ensure his availability for the April 13 clash against Leeds.