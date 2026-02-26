Man Utd urged to hand Harry Maguire new contract & avoid allowing England international to become a free agent

Maguire has helped United to stabilise on the back of Ruben Amorim’s sacking early in 2026, with Carrick delivering a tactical blueprint that plays to the Red Devils’ strengths - something his predecessor often failed to achieve.

Bruce added on a stop-gap appointment potentially being turned into a permanent one: “Look, he's put himself in pole position, even after six weeks. He's been quite refreshing in his way and the one thing I've said about him, he understands Man United.

“I don't mean that disrespectfully at all to anybody coming in, but you don't realise how big a club it is and how the scrutiny on you is like no other. As soon as you walk in there, you're in the spotlight; everything is analysed and he understands the club that way after playing for it for 13 years, this cool, calm demeanour that he's got.

“People getting fit, like Harry Maguire who was outstanding at Everton, [Lisandro] Martinez who didn't play, all of a sudden they're fit. Brings Kobbie Mainoo back into the team, and puts Bruno [Fernandes] in his right position at No.10.

“If you've got good players, which Man United have got, and they're comfortable in their playing position, then for me, you'd reap the rewards and he's done it fantastically well.

“[Matheus] Cunha, [Bryan] Mbeumo, Bruno and [Benjamin] Sesko, they're a threat to any team going forward. With I think the shrewd appointment of Steve Holland, they look much, much more secure defensively. I think that's the third clean sheet out of six since Michael took over, and that's good to see too.”