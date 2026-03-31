Man Utd trip to Ireland causes chaos as GAA team forced to abandon plans for training camp at luxury facility

It was thought that the club would organise warm-weather training camps in the Middle East or play friendly matches in Saudi Arabia after being knocked out of the FA Cup in the third round in January and only having Premier League football to focus on after failing to qualify for Europe and being eliminated from the Carabao Cup at the first hurdle by Grimsby Town.

However, United have chosen to make the much shorter trip to Ireland instead. The club were unable to organise lucrative friendlies in Saudi Arabia while the ongoing war between Israel Iran and the United States has made the prospect of heading to Dubai, a popular destination for Premier League clubs in the winter or spring, untenable.

The club explained in a statement: "Manchester United will travel to the Republic of Ireland on 6 April for an intensive training camp in Dublin. The four-day stay, from Monday to Thursday, is an opportunity for the squad to come together before this season’s seven remaining Premier League fixtures. Everybody is determined to finish the season strongly and give our incredible supporters something to cheer about."