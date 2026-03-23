Myles Lewis-Skelly to Man Utd! Red Devils eye sensational transfer move for out-of-favour Arsenal left-back

The interest in Lewis-Skelly is part of a broader strategy to recruit the finest domestic talent, with Adam Wharton also at the top of United's wishlist. Reports claim the Red Devils are prepared to trigger a "gentleman’s agreement" that exists between Wharton and Crystal Palace, which would allow the midfielder to join a Champions League-calibre club for a fee in the region of £60-65 million. With United having seemingly missed out on Elliot Anderson to Manchester City, Wharton has reportedly emerged as the "number one target" to revitalise a midfield that has often lacked energy and composure.