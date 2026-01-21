AFP
Man Utd to create new TV series similar to The Crown after agreeing multi-million pound deal with studio behind The Hunger Games & John Wick
Hollywood meets Old Trafford in historic deal
United are poised to take their brand into the world of high-end scripted television after striking a deal with Lionsgate, the studio responsible for massive global franchises such as The Hunger Games, John Wick and Twilight. Unlike the fly-on-the-wall documentaries that have become common in modern football, this project is currently in the developmental phase and is intended to be a dramatised series rather than a factual account, The Athletic reports. The concept has been likened to The Crown, the critically acclaimed Netflix drama that chronicled the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, suggesting a focus on the personal and political dramas that have shaped the club over decades.
According to the report, the financial terms of the agreement would see the Premier League giants receive a guaranteed payment in the low multi-million pounds if the show is successfully sold to a broadcaster or streamer. Furthermore, the deal includes a structure for future royalties to be shared between the club and Lionsgate, with the potential value of the package increasing based on the number of seasons commissioned, the episode count, and the scale of the distribution deal.
Top British creative talent circles the project
While the series has not yet been written, high-profile talent is already being linked to the production. Jed Mercurio, one of the most successful figures in British television, has been involved in conversations regarding the project. Mercurio is best known as the creator of smash-hit thrillers such as Bodyguard and Line of Duty, and his potential involvement adds significant creative weight to the proposition. Crucially, Mercurio is also a childhood United supporter, which could ensure the retelling remains faithful to the spirit of the institution.
Lionsgate brings its own impressive track record to the table, particularly in the realm of sports entertainment. The studio has previously produced well-regarded sports movies such as the MMA drama Warrior (2011) and the NFL-focused Draft Day (2014). They are also currently working on a project concerning the gambling scandal involving Ippei Mizuhara, who served as interpreter for baseball superstar Shohei Ohtani, demonstrating their appetite for compelling, contemporary sporting narratives.
A history ripe for the screen: From Munich to the Treble
Although it remains unknown which specific eras the series will cover, United’s history offers a wealth of dramatic storylines that would appeal to both die-hard supporters and a general audience. The most poignant chapter likely to be explored is the Munich Air Disaster of 1958, a tragedy in which 23 people died, including eight players, after the team’s plane crashed in icy conditions. The subsequent recovery of manager Sir Matt Busby, who rebuilt the team from the ashes to win the club’s first European Cup 10 years later in 1968, provides a classic arc of triumph over adversity.
The series could also explore the barren run of 26 years without a league title, which was eventually ended by Sir Alex Ferguson. His reign transformed United into the dominant force in English football, securing 13 Premier League titles, five FA Cups, and two Champions Leagues, culminating in the historic Treble of 1999. Any dramatisation would likely feature depictions of global icons who have worn the red shirt, from the "Holy Trinity" of George Best, Sir Bobby Charlton and Denis Law, to modern superstars like Eric Cantona, David Beckham, Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney.
Moving away from 'fly-on-the-wall' intrusion
This move into scripted drama comes after United turned down a lucrative opportunity for a traditional documentary. In July, it was revealed that the club had withdrawn from secret talks with Amazon Prime regarding an "access-all-areas" documentary for the 2025-26 season. That deal, which would have been worth significantly more than £10 million - a record for an "All or Nothing" style series - was scrapped largely because head coach Ruben Amorim felt the intrusion could distract from the first team's progress.
The club had also previously engaged in discussions with Disney+ about a documentary focused specifically on the Ferguson era, which would have utilized club archives and interviews with ambassadors like Bryan Robson and Peter Schmeichel. However, that deal was never finalised, and Ferguson’s ambassadorial role was subsequently ended by INEOS in 2024 as part of cost-cutting measures. By pursuing a dramatised series with Lionsgate instead, United appear to have found a way to monetise their heritage without inviting cameras into the dressing room.
