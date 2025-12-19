Man Utd to advance Antoine Semenyo interest after Patrick Dorgu left 'ruined' by tough Old Trafford experience

Semenyo’s £65m ($87m) release clause next month alters the dynamics of any potential deal. United have already shown a willingness to move swiftly when such clauses align with their valuation, having triggered Cunha’s £62.5m ($84m) buyout. The club believe that acting decisively could prevent a prolonged bidding war and deliver Amorim a player ready to contribute immediately.

City’s interest is understood to be genuine, with Semenyo admired as a natural fit for their attacking structure. Yet doubts over Pep Guardiola’s long-term future could play a role in the winger’s thinking. United hope that clarity of project, guaranteed minutes and Amorim’s direct involvement may prove persuasive.

Speaking before the game, the United boss told Sky Sports: “They have a special player. They have many good players, but they have a special player in Semenyo. [He] can play both sides with both feet."

However, Amorim was quick to clarify that his praise should not be interpreted as a hint at a January move. Addressing the speculation directly, he said: “No, it’s not the case. I think there is a lot of special players in the league. What I feel is that it’s to summarise the top manager, top team. I really like the team and the top player. I think he is a special player.”