Man Utd teenager handed shock international call-up as 'impressed' manager opens door for World Cup role
Overy training with Man United's senior side
After regularly featuring for United's U-18 and U-21 teams in the U-18 Premier League and Premier League 2 in the 2025-26 campaign, Ruben Amorim has called Overy into training with the first team. His call-up to the senior fold at Old Trafford has caught the eye of Australia boss Popovic, who has named the teenager in the Socceroos squad for their upcoming friendlies against Venezuela and Colombia on November 15 and 19, respectively.
Overy, who turned 18 only last month, also featured in two games for Australia in last month's U20 World Cup. The youngster, who primarily plays as a right-back, has also been deployed as a winger and on the left side of the defence for his country. Impressed by his versatility, Popovic has already opened the door for Overy to break into his World Cup plans.
- Getty Images Sport
'Thought he’s worth having a look at'
Popovic told reporters: "I just thought he’s worth having a look at, and let’s see. I’m very open-minded with what that looks like for the immediate future and obviously long term. Right now, he’s in a very good moment, and I hope he comes in here and – we’ll do everything we can to make him feel comfortable – that he expresses himself on the field, is not too nervous, and he just comes out and plays and does what he loves doing.
"Watching him closely in Chile, I was impressed. We have good contacts at Man U [United], so we know what he’s doing at training, we know how much he trains, how much he trains with the first team. He’s getting games with the under 18s, the under 21s, and he’s in the process where he’s getting called [to first team training] up a lot more often. They have a plan with him, like they do with all their youngsters, but he’s Australian and we’re delighted with the progress he’s making. We can see the physical gains he’s making in terms of his loading at training, and how well he’s adapting to that and the rigours of a Premier League top club training."
Overy's journey at U-20 World Cup
Overy was Australia's youngest player at the U20 World Cup in Chile last month. He featured as a left-back in the team's second group game against Argentina, which they lost 4-1 and then played in his natural position in the final game as Australia won 3-1 against Cuba. The Socceroos failed to qualify for the knockout stage as they finished third in the group behind Argentina and Italy with three points. Due to a -2 goal difference, Australia were ranked fifth among the best third-placed teams, out of which four nations qualified for the knockout stage.
- Getty Images Sport
How is it going for United senior team?
Amorim's Red Devils have had a mixed experience in the 2025-26 campaign so far. After spending heavily in the summer transfer window, Amorim's side got off to a nightmare start as and were struggling in the bottom half of the Premier League table, with a Carabao Cup second-round loss against fourth-tier Grimsby Town compounding their misery. However, United picked form in October, registering three wins on the trot in the league against Sunderland, Liverpool and Brighton.
They then played out 2-2 draws with both Nottingham Forest and Tottenham, which has left the club seventh in the league heading into the November international break. United next face Everton on November 24.
