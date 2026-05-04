Man Utd target shock move for West Ham's Mateus Fernandes as Morgan Rogers 'earmarked as Bruno Fernandes' No.10 successor'

United are weighing up a summer move for Fernandes as they look to capitalise on the Hammers' precarious Premier League position. The 21-year-old Portuguese midfielder has been a rare bright spark in a difficult campaign for the London club, and United have intensified their scouting of the player in recent weeks. According to The Telegraph, Internal discussions have already taken place regarding a formal bid if West Ham are relegated.

The Old Trafford hierarchy chose not to move for Fernandes last summer when Southampton were relegated, allowing West Ham to swoop in with a £38 million deal. However, his "incredible" progress - as described by Portugal boss Roberto Martinez - has forced United to reconsider. Having recently broken into the full Portugal senior squad, the former Sporting CP youngster is now regarded as one of the most exciting versatile talents in the division.