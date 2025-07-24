Man Utd target Douglas Luiz desperate for Premier League return as relationship with Juventus completely breaks down after transfer flop
Manchester United target Douglas Luiz is reportedly desperate for a Premier League return as his relationship with Juventus has completely broken down. According to Fabrizio Romano, his representative has flown into Italy this week to evaluate the situation and explore possible options with potential suitors.
- Luiz wants to leave Juventus
- Has skipped training without permission
- Agent looking for alternative options