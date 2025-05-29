Victor Osimhen Rasmus Hojlund Man Utd Napoli 2025Getty Images
Jude Summerfield

Man Utd in talks with Napoli over incredible swap deal involving Rasmus Hojlund and Victor Osimhen but Red Devils must fork hefty fee on top amid competition from Saudi Arabia

V. OsimhenManchester UnitedTransfersR. HoejlundSSC NapoliGalatasarayPremier LeagueSerie A

Manchester United are reportedly weighing up a player-plus-cash bid for Victor Osimhen, who spent the past season on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli.

  • United considering Osimhen-Hojlund swap deal
  • Danish striker has attracted criticism
  • Nigerian highly sought-after this summer
