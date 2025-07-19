Man Utd weighing up swap deal for Aston Villa's Emi Martinez after Andre Onana injury but could move for younger goalkeeper E. Martinez Manchester United Transfers Aston Villa Premier League

Manchester United are plotting a swap deal to sign Emiliano Martinez from Aston Villa after Andre Onana suffered an injury in pre-season training. The Red Devils are yet to approach the Villans with a formal offer but they are internally assessing their options of whether to go with current crop of young goalkeepers or sign an experienced campaigner like Martinez.