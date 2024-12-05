Man Utd 'storm' came early for Ruben Amorim at Arsenal - but demanding new manager is already bringing back Sir Alex Ferguson's standards

The Portuguese tactician saw his team receive a reality check at the Emirates Stadium, but there were plenty of positives to take away

Manchester United's return to the elite level has been delayed again. After opening the Ruben Amorim era with a draw and two victories, United came crashing back down to earth again at Arsenal on Wednesday.

The "storm" Amorim warned fans about in the build-up to the game manifested metaphorically and literally at the Emirates Stadium, as the Gunners ruthlessly exploited his side's flaws on a rain-soaked pitch. In the end, United could have no complaints over the 2-0 defeat, which saw them drop back into the Premier League's bottom half.

But the performance was by no means a disgrace. Arsenal did not have everything their own way, and the tension in the air was palpable until Jurrien Timber opened the scoring 10 minutes into the second half.

The United players are clearly buying into Amorim's methods. The Portuguese has stressed the need for patience because he is a realist, which is refreshing after two years of delusional ravings from his predecessor, Erik ten Hag. However, there were more genuine signs of progress in north London, and the next time the two teams meet in the FA Cup in early January, it could be a very different story.