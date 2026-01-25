Man Utd stars' parents thrilled with 'lovely and welcoming' Michael Carrick after Ruben Amorim snubbed academy kids

Before Amorim was sacked by United earlier this month, he aimed a dig at some of the club's academy players. Youngsters Harry Amass and Chido Obi had taken to social media to air their apparent grievances at Amorim, prompting the Portuguese to say there was too much "entitlement" at the Red Devils. Mainoo's half-brother had also worn a 'Free Kobbie Mainoo' t-shirt after being left out of the first team.

He said in December,: "There is a feeling of entitlement we have in our club. Sometimes, difficult moments is not a bad thing for the kids. We don't always need accolades in everything. We are not helping. Nowadays, they [players] speak and go against the club because they feel entitled. Then, we have legends of the club saying 'if you don't play, leave, because everyone is wrong'. No. Let's stay. Let's fight. Let's overcome. The door to my office is open. That is the way we can solve things [but] nobody is coming to talk to me."