Man Utd urged to snub Adam Wharton & Elliot Anderson to sign USMNT star in transfer search for new midfielder

After arriving at Bournemouth from Leeds in 2023, injury curtailed his first season, limiting him to just one start. Adams had come close to joining Chelsea before that move, with the London club hunting for a No.6 before eventually landing Moises Caicedo. Last season marked a turning point. Under Andoni Iraola, Adams became a regular fixture, and that upward trajectory has continued into the current campaign as Bournemouth’s win percentage improves noticeably when the American is in the side. And the midfielder credited Iraola for that resurgence.

"I can’t repay Bournemouth enough for the trust they had in me," he said. "They were signing a player that was injured and didn’t expect when I would be back. I played two or three games in my first season so to get a run of games, I’m just eager to grow and show what I’m capable of doing.

"The manager. The way that he plays, the way he sets up his team every week and the belief he instils in each of us and their role and job in the team. The players really believe it. All the little details we are really focused on. We had a very strong pre-season. It was good having the group healthy going into the pre-season compared to last season where we had injuries and couldn’t find the cohesiveness for a few games. Now you can see the chemistry between the players."