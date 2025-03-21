Man Utd told they need a Sergio Ramos to bring best out of Leny Yoro as 'right club, wrong time' claim made about decision to snub Real Madrid and join Red Devils
Manchester United told they need a figure like Sergio Ramos in the dressing room to bring the best out of a young talent like Leny Yoro.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Yoro snubbed Real Madrid to join Man Utd
- Defender has struggled to find his feet at OT
- Gallas believes an experienced head would have helped him