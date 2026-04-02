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Man Utd's £140m double signing of Antony & Lisandro Martinez from Ajax at centre of bitter scouting fee dispute
Scout takes Ajax to court over multi-million pound claim
Football scout Peter Gerards has launched a legal challenge against Ajax, demanding a payment of €2 million related to the mega-money transfers of Antony and Martinez. The two players were stalwarts in Amsterdam before following manager Erik ten Hag to Manchester United in the summer of 2022 for a combined fee exceeding £140 million.
Gerards alleges that under the terms of his agreement with the club, he was entitled to a percentage of the transfer fees for players he identified and brought to the club's attention. Speaking before the Amsterdam Court of Appeal, Gerards stood by his contribution to the club's recent financial windfalls, stating: "Without us, Antony and Martinez would not have played for Ajax."
- AFP
Marc Overmars era agreement under scrutiny
The dispute traces back to a 2016 agreement signed between Gerards International Consultancy and Ajax’s former director of football, Marc Overmars. The contract was specifically designed for scouting operations in South America, where both Martinez and Antony were discovered. While Ajax’s legal team does not dispute that Gerards identified the players, they argue the financial obligation has expired.
The court heard details of how the professional relationship ended abruptly. Gerards claims that in 2020, Overmars informed him the contract was being terminated in a meeting that lasted only five minutes, with Het Parool noting that the subsequent paperwork created significant legal "noise".
Legal battle over contract dissolution and expiration
Ajax’s defense, led by lawyers Dolf Segaar and Bram Bollen, rests on the assertion that the agreement with Gerards was fully dissolved in 2020, two years before the Manchester United blockbuster transfers occurred. They contend that any right to a share of transfer proceeds ended when the working relationship was severed. However, the scouting firm views the situation differently, citing specific protections within the original deal.
Gerards International Consultancy claims that the dissolution of the contract did not mean they waived their rights to future income. They argue that a specific clause granted the scouting company rights to transfer revenue for a period of four years after a player was introduced to the club. If this interpretation holds, the 2022 sales of Antony and Martinez would fall directly within that protected window.
- AFP
Ultimatum set as Amsterdam court prepares ruling
This legal row has reportedly been simmering behind the scenes since 2023, but it has now reached a critical boiling point. After previous attempts to reach an out-of-court settlement failed, the Court of Appeal has issued a strict ultimatum to both parties. They have been given one week to reach a compromise, or the court will proceed with a binding judgment.
If no settlement is reached within the seven-day grace period, the court is scheduled to deliver its final verdict on June 9. For Ajax, the case represents a potential multi-million pound headache stemming from the management style of the previous regime. For Manchester United fans, it serves as a reminder of the massive investment made to bring the Eredivisie stars to the Premier League.