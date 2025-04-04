Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim's wife strikes up shock friendship with partner of Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson as Red Devils coach's family get settled in England
Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim's wife has reportedly struck up a surprise friendship with the partner of Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- New friendship blooming in Cheshire
- Maria Diogo spending time with Alisson's partner
- Also friends with new Man City director's wife