Man Utd and Roma at odds over Joshua Zirkzee transfer fee as Serie A side make offer for struggling Dutch striker
Zirkzee heading back to Serie A
Zirkzee's Old Trafford adventure is nearing a premature end. Signed from Bologna in the summer of 2024 for a fee in the region of £36.5 million, the 24-year-old has failed to ignite the Premier League. With just one goal to his name this season and limited starts under his belt, Zirkzee has found himself on the periphery of the squad. Now, Roma have emerged as his most serious suitors, desperate to add firepower to Gian Piero Gasperini’s attacking line this January.
However, despite mutual interest between player and club, a deal is far from straightforward. Reports from Italy indicate a significant gap between what Manchester United want and what Roma are willing or even able to pay.
Roma and Man Utd far apart
According to Corriere dello Sport, United have made their stance clear: they want a permanent sale or a deal that guarantees a future payment. The Red Devils are reportedly holding out for a fee of around €35-40m to recoup their initial investment. They are reluctant to sanction a simple loan deal that leaves them with no long-term certainty and a depreciating asset.
Roma, operating under tighter financial constraints, have proposed a loan deal with an obligation to buy, but with conditions attached - most likely linked to qualifying for the Champions League. Massara, Roma's sporting director, reportedly travelled to London last week to negotiate directly with United chiefs and Zirkzee's entourage on Friday and Saturday. His offer is believed to include a loan fee of around €5-7m, with a future purchase clause. United, however, are wary of such structured deals and would prefer upfront cash or a guaranteed obligation without performance-related caveats.
Zirkzee's struggles at Old Trafford
For Zirkzee, a return to Italy represents a chance to reset. His time in Manchester has been defined by fleeting moments of promise overshadowed by tactical struggles. He has often looked isolated in United's system, unable to replicate the link-up play and clinical finishing that made him a standout performer at Bologna. With Rasmus Højlund and other attacking options ahead of him in the pecking order, his path to the first team looks increasingly blocked.
Reports suggest the player has already "snubbed" interest from Premier League rivals West Ham and Leeds United, setting his heart solely on a return to Serie A where his stock remains high.
The Gasperini factor
For Roma, signing Zirkzee is a priority for head coach Gasperini. The veteran tactician views the Dutchman as the ideal "nine-and-a-half"—a striker capable of scoring but also dropping deep to facilitate play, a role crucial to Gasperini's fluid attacking system. Roma have struggled for consistent goals this season, with Artem Dovbyk and Evan Ferguson failing to find the net regularly. Gasperini believes Zirkzee’s technical ability and familiarity with Italian football could be the catalyst to reignite their push for the top four.
Aware that negotiations with United could collapse, Massara has pragmatically drawn up a "Plan B" list of four alternatives. If the Zirkzee deal proves impossible, Roma are ready to pivot to other targets, including ex-Wolves striker Fabio Silva amid his struggles at Borussia Dortmund.
The ball is now firmly in United's court. They must decide whether to hold out for their valuation and risk keeping an unhappy player, or cut their losses and sanction a loan that gets his wages off the books. With the January window fast approaching, the pressure is mounting on both sides to find a compromise. For Zirkzee, the next few weeks will determine if his English nightmare ends with a return to the Italian comfort zone he clearly craves.
