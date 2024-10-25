Man Utd risk European humiliation with troubled Erik ten Hag at the wheel: Bizarre tactics and settling for mediocrity against Fenerbahce again prove Dutchman is out of his depth

The underwhelming Europa League draw with Fenerbahce became the latest in a long list of poor performances as the Dutchman muddles on

It feels as though Manchester United are never too far from disappointment at present, and they took their latest backwards step by throwing away a lead to draw with Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce on Thursday night in the Europa League. The Red Devils' nasty habit of throwing away leads in Europe reared its head again, as Christian Eriksen's opener was almost inevitably cancelled out.

A third-straight draw leaves Erik ten Hag's side - among the favourites to lift the trophy - way down the standings in the new-look competition and facing the very real prospect of humiliation if they don't buck up their ideas, and that may well require a change of manager.

This was another performance that was symptomatic of their long-standing problems under Ten Hag, and even though United avoided defeat there is a sense that the beleaguered Dutchman is clinging on by his fingertips as INEOS delay the inevitable. This is not a side that looks capable of lifting the Europa League trophy come May.