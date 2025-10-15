Man Utd set to prioritise move for England star as Ruben Amorim & Co. turn away from £100m+ Carlos Baleba transfer

Brighton chairman Tony Bloom recently confirmed United’s interest in signing Baleba this summer, telling The Argus: “I don’t think Baleba was a saga. There was interest from Manchester United, and we said that he wasn't available this summer and they went away. So we've had many bigger sagas in the past. But Carlos Baleba, his improvement has been immense. Massively important player to this football club, and just delighted that he's with us for this season.”

Bloom’s comments came off the back of Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler admitting Baleba’s slow start to the season could be down to United’s interest in his services, saying in September: "For sure, when a young boy reads there is interest from Manchester United with a big, big offer, it might affect him deep, deep (down). That’s also part of the development to understand that when you play well, there comes a big offer, there comes a big club who wants to have him. But then to keep pushing, to be humble, stay here in Brighton, and try to make the next step with the team and that’s something we have to keep on working with him and therefore I can’t give you a clear answer if it’s really affected him or not. But for sure, he’s a young boy and we need to understand he’s not a machine that if you click on then he always runs and off then he stops. We need to understand his feelings, his emotions, where he comes from, and that’s our responsibility.”