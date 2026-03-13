Goal.com
Live
SSC Napoli v Genoa CFC - Serie AGetty Images Sport
Mohamed Saeed

No Man Utd return for Rasmus Hojlund! Napoli chief confirms plans to complete permanent transfer for loan striker

Napoli sporting director Giovanni Manna has now removed any lingering doubt regarding Rasmus Hojlund's long-term future, confirming that the club intends to keep him beyond his current loan spell. Manna revealed Napoli’s strategic plan to secure the striker on a permanent basis, banking on a specific clause embedded in the agreement with Manchester United.

  • A new lease of life in Italy

    United’s decision to sanction a loan exit for Hojlund looks to have paid dividends for all parties involved, as the Danish striker enjoys a remarkable career turnaround in Serie A. After a testing period at Old Trafford where he struggled to justify his hefty price tag, the forward has found his scoring boots under the tutelage of Antonio Conte, quickly becoming the focal point of the Napoli attack.

    The 23-year-old’s journey in Naples has been defined by consistency that eluded him in the Premier League, appearing as a more refined and physically dominant presence than the player who left Manchester.

    • Advertisement
  • FBL-ITA-SERIE A-GENOA-NAPOLIAFP

    Manna confirms permanent transfer plans

    Speaking about the arrangement, Manna stated: “There are no doubts. Rasmus Hojlund will stay here. We have an obligation to buy from Man Utd, if Napoli qualify for Champions League, but he is in our plans despite this condition.”

    The deal was structured with specific financial triggers, but Napoli’s hierarchy remains convinced that the Dane is the right man to lead their line for years to come. Manna reiterated the club's commitment by explaining that even if the mandatory conditions aren't met, the striker remains a fundamental part of their long-term project at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

  • Stats prove the Hojlund resurgence

    The numbers behind Hojlund's season justify Napoli's eagerness to commit to a €44 million (£38m) permanent fee. He has been a frequent saviour for the Partonopei, often securing vital points to keep them in the title race when the team has struggled to break down stubborn opposition defences. With 13 goals and four assists across all competitions already this term, the Dane is proving that his previous spell in Italy with Atalanta was no fluke.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Udinese Calcio v SSC Napoli - Serie AGetty Images Sport

    Departure from Old Trafford loom

    For United, the impending sale represents a significant moment in their ongoing squad overhaul under the new sporting regime. While some fans may wonder what might have been had Hojlund found this form in Manchester, the guaranteed €44m injection will provide valuable resources for the Red Devils to recruit players who better fit their tactical evolution.

Serie A
SSC Napoli crest
SSC Napoli
NAP
Lecce crest
Lecce
LEC
Premier League
Manchester United crest
Manchester United
MUN
Aston Villa crest
Aston Villa
AVL
0