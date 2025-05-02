'Without him they're a disaster!' - Man Utd would've been RELEGATED without 'unbelievable' Bruno Fernandes this season, claims former Liverpool star
Jermaine Pennant believes Manchester United would've been relegated this season if it weren't for the brilliance of captain Bruno Fernandes.
- Fernandes shone again in win over Athletic Club
- Pennant insists he's saved Man Utd this season
- Ex-winger claims Red Devils could've gone down