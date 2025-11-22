Man Utd set to push for AFCON delay with Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo among key stars set to miss hectic festive fixtures

However, United boss Amorim has confirmed the club are planning to talk to all three federations as he looks to boost his options ahead of a busy festive period. With the AFCON final taking place on Sunday, 18 January, there is a possibility that Mbeumo, Amad and Mazraoui could miss eight league games and an FA Cup third-round tie.

Due to tournament regulations, United should release Mbeumo, Amad and Mazraoui two weeks before the respective first games of Cameroon, Ivory Coast and Morocco. In that scenario, the Old Trafford club would see the three players depart near their league fixture against struggling Wolves at Molineux on Monday, 8 December.

But according to BBC, United are seeking to push that back until at least after their home game against Bournemouth on Monday, 15 December. Amorim’s side also travel to Aston Villa on Sunday, 21 December, before hosting Newcastle and Wolves on Friday, 26 December and Tuesday, 30 December respectively. United kick start December with a home game against West Ham on the fourth.

