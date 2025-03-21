Man Utd players 'need to talk to Luke Littler'! Red Devils icon Jaap Stam urges current squad to seek advice from darts sensation on handling of 'high-pressure situations'
Manchester United hero Jaap Stam has urged the club's current young stars to talk to darts prodigy Luke Littler over handling weight of expectation.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Man Utd in midst of rebuild
- Young coach Amorim dealing with youthful squad
- Stam wants Red Devils to seek Littler advice