Man Utd player ratings vs Wolves: Bruno Fernandes, are you serious?! Captain's stupid red card condemns Red Devils as Andre Onana embarrassed by Olimpico goal in another defeat for Ruben Amorim

United suffered a third-straight defeat in all competitions as their captain left them in the lurch at Molineux on Boxing Day

Bruno Fernandes' recklessness and Andre Onana's passivity combined to devastating effect as Manchester United slumped to a 2-0 defeat at Wolves in the latest episode of Ruben Amorim's nightmare start to life as the Red Devils' boss.

Fernandes was sent off for the third time this season for picking up a second yellow card shortly after half-time, and Wolves took full advantage, with the help of a howler from Onana. The goalkeeper had performed well in the first half, but was flummoxed by the flight of Matheus Cunha's corner and let the ball land straight in his net. It was the second time in seven days in which United had conceded directly from a corner following Altay Bayindir's gaffe against Tottenham.

United huffed and puffed with 10 men in search of an equaliser, but inevitably conceded a second right at the death when the livewire Cunha surged forward unchallenged and squared to Hwang Hee-Chan, who sealed a third consecutive defeat in all competitions for Amorim and his fifth loss in 10 matches in charge.

Article continues below

GOAL rates United's players from Molineux...