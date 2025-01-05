Man Utd player ratings vs Liverpool: The Butcher is back! Lisandro Martinez leads Red Devils to deserved draw as Amad Diallo steps up again after disastrous Matthijs de Ligt second half

The Argentina defender topped the class as Ruben Amorim's side came out fighting at Anfield to earn a confidence-boosting point

Manchester United put up a brave fight against Liverpool on Sunday and, after two moments to forget from Matthijs de Ligt, Amad Diallo struck to salvage a more than creditable 2-2 draw. Indeed, United really should have snatched all three points as Harry Maguire blazed a golden chance over the bar in the last minute of added time.

Ruben Amorim's side headed to Merseyside amid a run of four consecutive defeats for the first time since 1961, while Liverpool had won their previous four games and had the chance to increase their lead at the top of the Premier League table to eight points with a game in hand after Arsenal and Chelsea dropped points on Saturday.

But the Red Devils, who welcomed back Bruno Fernandes and Manuel Ugarte, played with intelligence and patience. Amad and Rasmus Hojlund squandered openings in the first half before the excellent Lisandro Martinez blasted United in front in the 52nd minute, scoring the club's first goal at Anfield since 2018. Their elation lasted less than seven minutes, though, as Cody Gakpo beat the offside trap, swivelled past De Ligt and curled into the far top corner.

De Ligt then gave away the penalty by throwing his hand into the air and swatting the ball after it had come off Alexis Mac Allister's head. Mohamed Salah squeezed his spot-kick under Andre Onana and it looked as if he was going to condemn United to their worst run of league defeats since 1979, but Amad turned in a cross from substitute Alejandro Garnacho to equalise.

A mad ending ensued and Onana stood tall to keep the scores level before Maguire was left with his head in hands after his maddening miss.

