Man Utd player ratings vs Ipswich Town: Harry Maguire gets disastrous Patrick Dorgu and abysmal Andre Onana out of jail as 10-man Red Devils hold on to ease relegation fears

The centre-back was imperious in both penalty areas and snatched the winner despite Ruben Amorim's side playing the second half with 10 men

Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes bailed out their atrocious team-mates to earn Manchester United a 3-2 win over Ipswich Town on Wednesday to end all serious talk of relegation around Old Trafford. But doubts about the team and, in particular, certain individuals aren't going anywhere after abysmal errors from Andre Onana and Patrick Dorgu, who was sent off in the first half.

United had not lost at home to Ipswich since 1984 - also the last time they were beaten at Old Trafford after leading at half-time - but they did everything in their power to throw this one away. The game was less than 40 seconds old when Liam Delap got through on goal and whistled a shot past the far post, and only four minutes were on the clock when they fell behind to a self-inflicted goal worthy of displaying in a Hall of Shame. Dorgu received a high ball with Jaden Philogene on his tail, but had plenty of options. Instead, he decided to ignore Onana running towards him and poked the ball past his goalkeeper and into the path of a hugely grateful Philogene, who walked the ball into the net.

It was the 21st time United had conceded the first goal this season in 41 games, and for a period the entire team looked as if they were infected by the blunder. It took some expert set-piece deliveries from Fernandes to bring them back to life as the Portuguese's free-kick was headed into his own goal by Ipswich captain Sam Morsy midway through the first half. Four minutes later, the Red Devils got their noses in front following a Fernandes corner, Matthijs de Ligt striking third time lucky after Maguire and Diogo Dalot had been denied by Ipswich 'keeper Alex Palmer.

But there's no such thing as a quiet and relaxing game at Old Trafford these days and United shot themselves in the foot twice more before half-time. Dorgu earned a straight red card after a VAR review for his rash foul on Omari Hutchinson, and minutes later Onana made his second gaffe when he was fooled by Philogene's low cross, which seemed aimed for Delap but curled straight into the bottom corner.

United, however, showed that they have some team spirit after all and early in the second half Maguire met a Fernandes corner and restored the hosts lead. It was backs against the wall stuff from then on, but the Red Devils dug their heels in to collect their first home win in the league in more than a month.

