Man Utd player ratings vs Fenerbahce: Andre Onana, that is insane! Goalkeeper and Manuel Ugarte shine against Jose Mourinho's side but Joshua Zirkzee and fellow attackers fall short in Europa League draw

The Cameroonian made a stunning double save which left Mourinho gobsmacked but it was another frustrating night in Europe for the Red Devils

Three Europa League games down and Manchester United have just three points to show for it after once again failing to make the most of taking an early lead in a 1-1 draw at Fenerbahce. Christian Eriksen fired Erik ten Hag's side in front after a quick break sparked by the excellent Manuel Ugarte, who produced a goal-saving tackle on Dusan Tadic.

Andre Onana quickly upstaged his team-mate with a truly magnificent display of goalkeeping, flying low to palm away a header from Youssef En-Nesyri and rising back up sharply to tip the striker's header away. The Moroccan, who scored twice against United for Sevilla two years ago, made amends to equalise early in the second half after slack defending from the visitors, particularly Victor Lindelof.

United's early promise faded and so did the game as a spectacle, with the best moment coming when Jose Mourinho was sent off for furiously appealing for a penalty against Ugarte which wasn't even close to being a foul. Ten Hag made four changes but couldn't get any spark out of his side, who are without a win in European competition for more than a year.

GOAL rates Man United's players from the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium...