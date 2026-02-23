Goal.com
Live
United Everton ratings gfxGetty
Richard Martin

Man Utd player ratings vs Everton: That's why Benjamin Sesko needs to start! Striker proves super sub AGAIN as Red Devils make in-roads towards top four finish

Benjamin Sesko came off the bench to fire Manchester United to a narrow and barely deserved 1-0 win at Everton which could be utterly priceless in their quest to finish in the Premier League's top four. The Slovenian started on the bench for the sixth game in a row but for the third time in four appearances he made all the difference, banging in the crucial goal in the 71st minute.

The first half was forgettable in every sense and there was not much more entertainment in the second period but United found the breakthrough thanks to a combined effort from their three outfield signings. Matheus Cunha pinged a diagonal ball to Bryan Mbeumo who burst forward and teed up Sesko, who had bust a lung to get into the final third and produced a ruthless finish.

United dug their heels in and Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw and above all Senne Lammens did their bit to grind out a smash-and-grab win in the truest sense. It gave Michael Carrick a fifth win in five matches and tightened United's grip on fourth place, opening up a three-point margin over Chelsea and Liverpool.

GOAL rates Man United's players from the Hill Dickinson Stadium...

  • Goalkeeper & Defence

    Senne Lammens (8/10):

    Had a lucky escape when charged down by Thierno Barry in the first 10 seconds but he soon settled and proved crucial to the win. Made good stops from Garner's free-kick and Harrison Armstrong's strike but saved the best for last with his astonishing flying save to deny Michael Keane. Also dealt calmly and comfortably with the aerial bombardment.

    Diogo Dalot (7/10):

    United's most active player in the first half and did well in the second too, tirelessly running up and down his flank.

    Harry Maguire (8/10):

    Showed good anticipation throughout although one lapse nearly got him in trouble and Yoro had to clean up his mess. Led by example in the second half, clearing every dangerous ball Everton could throw at him.

    Leny Yoro (8/10):

    Got Maguire out of trouble thanks to his pace and defended pretty well alongside him while also stepping up when needed to help United get forward. 

    Luke Shaw (6/10):

    Struggled to make any in-roads down the left side but defended diligently.

    • Advertisement

  • Midfield

    Kobbie Mainoo (5/10):

    Pretty quiet, his best moment being two promising dribbles near the area only for him to get the ball caught under his feet.

    Casemiro (5/10):

    Looked very rusty. Beaten for pace on a couple of occasions and wasted a good opportunity to release Fernandes by over-hitting the pass.

    Bruno Fernandes (5/10):

    Frequently looked frustrated as his passes were blocked or his shots went way off target. Left the pitch smiling at last although for once he was not the one to bail United out.

  • Attack

    Amad Diallo (5/10):

    Had United's only memorable shot on target in the first half which was hacked away by James Tarkowski. Couldn't get much joy after that and couldn't argue when he was replaced by Sesko.

    Bryan Mbeumo (6/10):

    Didn't bring his shooting boots - scuffed a good opportunity wide in the first half then blazed over from close range, albeit from a tight angle. But he kept his head up and got his skates on to feed Sesko for the breakthrough goal.

    Matheus Cunha (6/10):

    Had struggled to get in the game in the first half and a promising dribble that came to an end because he fell over summed the game up aptly. But credit where it's due for his brilliant crossfield ball to Mbeumo which sparked the goal.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Subs & Manager

    Benjamin Sesko (8/10):

    Provided a ruthless finish to win the game and should have got another. Must be wondering what he needs to do to start a game after scoring for the third time in four matches.

    Noussair Mazraoui (6/10):

    Did a decent job of protecting the lead after replacing Mbeumo.

    Ayden Heaven (N/A):

    Brought on deep in added time.

    Michael Carrick (7/10):

    Forget the performance, sometimes you have to win ugly and his changes helped get the job done and give the team breathing space over Chelsea and Liverpool.

Premier League
Newcastle United crest
Newcastle United
NEW
Everton crest
Everton
EVE
Premier League
Manchester United crest
Manchester United
MUN
Crystal Palace crest
Crystal Palace
CRY
0