Man Utd player ratings vs Coventry City: Andre Onana saves Erik ten Hag's job - for now! Shootout heroics ensure Red Devils avoid epic humiliation and earn FA Cup final spot after roller-coaster semi-final

The goalkeeper spared United's blushes after they threw away a three-goal advantage against Mark Robins' fearless side

Manchester United went to heaven, then hell and then back again, but when they were able to finally breathe the biggest sigh of relief after seeing off the bravest Coventry City side on penalties, the overall feeling was of disbelief. How could it have come to this? How could Erik ten Hag's side have been coasting at 3-0 up on 70 minutes, only to then draw 3-3 and be forced into extra-time, when they were left begging for penalties?

United had looked so comfortable, taking the lead when Scott McTominay tapped in from close-range to complete a flowing team move, and then doubling it with Harry Maguire's header from a corner right on half-time.

Bruno Fernandes looked to have rubber-stamped United's place in the final shortly after the break, and many fans would have been forgiven for planning how to get back to Wembley for the final. The players seemed to ease off, though, and Ellis Simms pulled one back for Coventry in the 71st minute.

It should have been a mere consolation goal, but it gave Mark Robins' side belief, and soon they had a second goal from Callum O'Hare's hit-and-hope effort which bounced in off Aaron Wan-Bissaka's back. Still, a third goal seemed highly unlikely until Wan-Bissaka gave away a penalty in the 94th minute which was dispatched by Haji Wright, completing a barely-believable comeback.

United looked a spent force in extra-time, save for a Bruno Fernandes strike which came off the bar. Simms came even closer to scoring for Coventry, and then Victor Torp thought he'd won it for the Championship side after the 120th minute, but VAR spared United's blushes.

The shootout got off to a nightmare start when Casemiro's bungled Panenka was saved, but Andre Onana did his part, saving from Callum O'Hare before psyching out Ben Sheaf, who ballooned over the bar and allowed Rasmus Hojlund to send United into the final against Manchester City. But after this horror-show against a far, far weaker team wearing sky blue, will any United fans be looking forward to it?

