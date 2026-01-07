Man Utd player ratings vs Burnley: Benjamin Sesko goes from zero to hero but Red Devils' defence lets Darren Fletcher down in another disappointing draw

Interim coach Darren Fletcher made only one change from Amorim's final match at Leeds, restoring the fit-again Bruno Fernandes to the team, and, as expected, United lined up with a back four while Fernandes played further forward than usual in attacking midfield. The change in formation did not lead to an improved performance, though, as United failed to stretch Burnley in the early stages, not helped by Sesko consistently losing the ball.

They fell behind in the 13th minute due to a slice of misfortune, but equally they did not show enough intensity in midfield. Casemiro let Bashir Humphreys ghost in behind him to latch onto a pass from former United youngster Hannibal Mejbri, and his cross looped off the outstretched foot of Heaven and into the far corner of the net.

The goal woke United up and they quickly set about trying to respond, but were repeatedly denied. Matheus Cunha looked to have scored when he headed Casemiro's cross towards goal but Humphreys made an acrobatic clearance one yard from the line. Sesko then sent a disappointingly soft shot into the hands of Martin Dubravka, who also made an excellent tip over to keep out a much better effort from the Slovenian striker's head. Burnley also made a second goal-line clearance before half-time when Maxime Esteve volleyed away an attempt from Patrick Dorgu.

United's pressure soon paid off though as they levelled five minutes into the second half, Sesko firing past Dubravka after a clever pass in behind from Fernandes. Heaven missed a gilt-edged chance to give them the lead when he bungled a free header from close range, but the visitors did not have to wait long to go in front, Sesko stabbing home a cross from Dorgu.

United were only ahead for six minutes as careless defending from Lisandro Martinez allowed Anthony to smash into the net. United could not rely on Fernandes to save them as he had been taken off, but substitute Shea Lacey almost did, hammering against the bar with a curling effort and then narrowly failing to hit the target with another audacious long-range hit.

