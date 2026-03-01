Man Utd player ratings vs Crystal Palace: Brilliant Bruno Fernandes bails torrid team-mates out while Benjamin Sesko continues hot streak to lift Red Devils to third in Premier League table

United fell behind after just four minutes as Lacroix shrugged off Leny Yoro to plant a header into the net from a corner, and Ismaila Sarr could have made it two when he fired straight at Senne Lammens as Palace dominated the early exchanges. In fact, United didn't create a chance of note until the final 10 minutes of the first half, as Sesko and Casemiro both wasted headed opportunities while Dean Henderson tipped a Fernandes free-kick over the bar.

The game turned 10 minutes after half-time when Lacroix was penalised for pulling Matheus Cunha back inside the penalty area, and after VAR intervened to ensure the Palace defender was sent off, Fernandes stepped up to convert expertly from the spot. The United captain then turned provider shortly after as he produced a superb cross for Sesko to power a header past Henderson for his sixth goal in his last seven appearances.

Cunha and substitute Amad Diallo forced Henderson into a couple of decent saves as Michael Carrick's side pushed for a third, though Palace also threatened at times despite their numerical disadvantage. They could not, however, find an equaliser as United leapfrogged Aston Villa to further cement their chances of Champions League qualification.

GOAL rates United's players from Old Trafford...