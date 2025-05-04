Man Utd player ratings vs Brentford: Luke Shaw has a shocker as Red Devils back-ups miss chance to impress despite spirited - but failed - fightback

Ruben Amorim's side suffered yet another disappointing Premier League defeat on Sunday as their domestic form continues its disappointing trajectory

Manchester United suffered a 4-3 defeat at Brentford on Sunday as Ruben Amorim's side's struggles in the Premier League continue into the final month of the campaign.

Mason Mount gave United the lead with his first goal of the season, but a Luke Shaw own goal and Kevin Schade header had the Bees in front before the break.

Schade and Yoane Wissa added to the hosts' lead in the second half, before Alejandro Garnacho's belter and Amad Diallo's individual effort threatened a comeback that the Red Devils couldn't quite complete.

GOAL ratesUnited's players from the Gtech Community Stadium...