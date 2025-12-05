Man Utd are spiralling - and Red Devils only have themselves to blame for predictable WSL struggles

A shock loss in November to Aston Villa, who had won just one league game until that point, has sparked an unwelcome run of form, with heavy defeats to Manchester City and Wolfsburg following, even though United were able to initially bounce back by beating Paris Saint-Germain. It means the Red Devils are suddenly seven points off the pace in the WSL and in need of a big finish in the Champions League in order to secure automatic qualification for the knockouts, with their final two fixtures in the league phase extremely tough.
Given how impressive United were at the start of this season, it's been quite a surprise to some to see them have such a significant wobble. But the struggles of the last few weeks have only underlined what many believed to be the case before the campaign got underway: United do not have the squad to successfully cope with the demands of the WSL and the Champions League.