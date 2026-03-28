Man Utd 'offered Ferran Torres on a plate' as Barcelona plan to sell Spanish forward

Before any decisions are made, whether before or after the World Cup, Red Devils will remain focused on their performance on the pitch. Michael Carrick's side currently sits third in the Premier League table with 55 points from 31 matches, just one point ahead of fourth-placed Aston Villa. They next face Leeds United on April 13.

Torres, meanwhile, remains with the Spanish national team, with his side having recently secured a convincing 3-0 victory over Serbia before facing Egypt in another friendly on March 31.