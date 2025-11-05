Revealed: Man Utd set to miss out on £10m due to 2026 World Cup as Red Devils begin summer planning

Summer tours are not just about fitness, but they’re an essential revenue stream. Financial margins are tighter than ever at Old Trafford, especially after missing out on European football, and United are desperate to recoup as much as they can. The club’s commercial department has spent the last few weeks running simulations on whether the World Cup could completely saturate football interest in the U.S. market. The final, which is scheduled for July 19 at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, falls right around the time United traditionally kick off their own pre-season tours. This has led United to consider whether they should pivot towards the Middle East, another region where the club has historically drawn massive crowds and sponsorship interest.

Talks are reportedly underway to see if a mid-season friendly in Saudi Arabia can be organised, which could bring in a hefty payday. There is indeed a growing appetite to return to Asia next summer, particularly after three consecutive pre-season tours in the United States as part of their £60m ($78m)-a-year deal with Snapdragon. United’s failure to qualify for this season’s Champions League cost them approximately £100m ($130.5m) in potential revenue, including a £10m penalty paid to Adidas, triggered by the performance clause in their record kit deal. That financial strain has put added pressure on the commercial and operations teams to maximise income from every opportunity, including global fan tours.