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Man Utd advised to target Micky van de Ven as Nicky Butt reveals if he thinks Red Devils can secure Luis Enrique as new manager
Butt identifies Van de Ven as ideal defensive addition
Butt has suggested that Man Utd should consider signing Van de Ven from Spurs as they look to strengthen a defence that has, at times, struggled in 2025-26. The former United midfielder believes the Dutch centre-back offers similar technical qualities to Martinez but with added physical attributes. He also floated the possibility that elite clubs could move quickly for top players if circumstances forced Tottenham into selling key assets.
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Butt explains why Van de Ven stands out
Speaking to Paddy Power, Butt highlighted Van de Ven’s profile as an ideal modern defender. His pace and strength, Butt argues, could provide the defensive presence United have lacked at times this season.
"Micky van de Ven, he's an excellent player," he explained. "Having a left-footed centre-back is great for the balance of the team. They have Martinez, and it's debatable how good he is, but he brings balance to the team.
"Martinez has got a left foot, he can pass the ball. Van de Ven is a bit like that but quicker, bigger, more powerful. I'd be looking at him straight away. When they go down there will be teams picking them off their players for cheap as chips. They’ll have to get rid of them because the wages are too high and I can guarantee you most of them won't have relegation clauses in their contract."
Managerial uncertainty and Luis Enrique doubts
Butt also addressed speculation surrounding the managerial situation at Old Trafford, where Luis Enrique has been linked with the role. However, he questioned whether the Spaniard would realistically leave Paris Saint-Germain while enjoying success and stability in France.
"He's got vast experience in Champions League level, which is where Man United want to be," Butt said. "I don't see him leaving PSG, I just don't see it, and with all due respect to United, where they are at the minute, it's a massive task for someone to go into that football club, put a project together and start rebuilding."
“We've got a rebuilding process of two or three years. It got flagged up against Leeds that when we had one or two injuries and suspensions, straight away the squad's not big enough. Unless [Enrique] really wants a new project, why do you leave Paris where you are very comfortable and it’s a great place to live with your family?"
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Targeting UCL qualification
Michael Carrick's Manchester United are currently working towards qualifying for next season's Champions League. They currently sit in third place with 61 points. They next face a crucial match against Liverpool, who are just three points behind in fourth place. After the season ends, decisions regarding recruitment and managerial direction will likely shape the next phase for the club, both on and off the pitch, with Carrick's fate to be decided over the summer.