Man Utd told to put struggling Marcus Rashford 'out of his misery' by former Red Devil amid talk club is ready to cut £40m-rated attacker loose in January transfer window
Manchester United have been urged to put a struggling Marcus Rashford "out of his misery" by Paul Parker amid talk of a potential sale in January.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- United ready to offload Rashford in January
- Ready to sell at a discounted price of £40m
- Parker wants Rashford gone as soon as possible