Man Utd player taken to hospital after Marcus Rashford's Range Rover is hit by alleged drink driver

GettySoham MukherjeeMan Utd player taken to hospital after Marcus Rashford's Range Rover is hit by alleged drink driverMarcus RashfordManchester UnitedPremier LeagueTyrell MalaciaA Manchester United player was taken to the hospital after Marcus Rashford's Range Rover was hit by a suspected drunk driver in a Mercedes.Rashford's Range Rover in accidentForward was in a separate car behind the Range RoverPolice held a 55-year-old on suspicion of drink driving