Man Utd midfielder Manuel Ugarte targeted as Turkish giants Galatasaray plot loan and potential €25m permanent transfer
Big signing, muted impact at Old Trafford
Despite being a 34-cap international with a reputation forged in Ligue 1 and the Champions League, Ugarte has struggled to impose himself consistently in England. United’s midfield instability, frequent tactical shifts and a run of injuries have all played a role, but the club has rarely seen the dominant, ball-winning force they believed they were acquiring from PSG. Ironically, Ugarte’s recent return to prominence has come through necessity rather than design. With Bruno Fernandes and other midfield options unavailable, head coach Ruben Amorim has leaned on the Uruguayan in recent weeks. That run included one of his more convincing displays in a United shirt during last week’s 1-0 victory over Newcastle United, a result that lifted United to within three points of the top four.
Yet even that uptick is not expected to change his immediate future. Sources suggest Ugarte is among the players United are prepared to move on when the January window opens, as Amorim and the club hierarchy look to reshape the engine room with profiles better suited to the manager’s long-term vision.
Galatasaray move gathers pace
Interest has been building from abroad, with both OGC Nice and Galatasaray monitoring Ugarte’s situation. According to Turkish outlet Fotomac, it is the Istanbul giants who have moved decisively, exploring a loan deal that includes an option to buy. United, however, are believed to be holding out for closer to £26m ($35m), keen to limit the scale of any financial loss on a player signed barely 18 months ago. The same report claims that Ugarte’s international connections could prove influential. Galatasaray stalwarts Fernando Muslera and Lucas Torreira are said to have personally encouraged their national team colleague to consider a move to Istanbul, selling him on the club’s ambitions and the chance to play a central role rather than fight for minutes.
Amorim’s bigger midfield picture
Upgrading United’s midfield has become Amorim's primary objective looking ahead to 2026, with plans to bring in two or three new players across the next transfer windows. Domestically, United’s scouting focus has centred on three Premier League midfielders: Carlos Baleba at Brighton, Adam Wharton of Crystal Palace, and Elliot Anderson at Nottingham Forest. Each represents a different profile, but all are viewed as players capable of growing into leadership roles within Amorim’s system. More experienced options have also been discussed. Conor Gallagher is reportedly available to leave Atletico Madrid for around €30m, while Ruben Neves is set to become a free agent when his contract with Al Hilal expires at the end of the season.
Despite those alternatives, United’s admiration for Baleba has not faded. Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano has reiterated that the Brighton midfielder remains a priority target internally, dismissing recent speculation linking him to Bayern Munich.
"One of the names I want to maintain since August on Man Utd’s shortlist is Carlos Baleba," declared Romano. "Because Man Utd, I can guarantee that in their internal talks at the club have not stopped discussing Carlos Baleba, because Baleba is still seen as an ideal solution by Ruben Amorim and people at the club. So Baleba, together with Adam Wharton at Crystal Palace and together with Elliot Anderson at Nottingham Forest, is seen as one of the ideal midfielders for Amorim. He’s super appreciated by Man Utd. So then January window, January move is still seen as unlikely. But at any moment, in January or summer if Brighton decide to open doors to an exit for Baleba, Man Utd remain absolutely interested in the player and remain in contact with people close to the player.
"And I can tell you more. There were rumours in December in the past couple of weeks about Bayern Munich being in talks, being interested in Baleba. Bayern, from what I’m told at this stage, are not working on a deal for Baleba. They feel that the player wants to stay in England and already last summer wanted to go to Man Utd. Bayern are informed about that."
Focus turns to Wolves
United prepare to face Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday evening, who remain rooted to the bottom of the Premier League after failing to win any of their 18 matches this season. Amorim’s side will view the fixture as a chance to build on the momentum generated by the Newcastle win, even as significant questions swirl around the future of Ugarte and the shape of United’s midfield to come.
