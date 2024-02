Man Utd, Liverpool and Barcelona have been warned! Simone Inzaghi 'wants to stay at Inter' despite interest from Premier League and La Liga, says director Beppe Marotta InterSimone InzaghiSerie AManchester UnitedLiverpoolBarcelona

Inter director Beppe Marotta insists that Simone Inzaghi "wants to stay" at the club in a hands-off warning to any potential suitors.