The results are in! Man Utd learn extent of Benjamin Sesko injury from scans done after withdrawing from international duty
Sesko will miss 'at most' a month
Sesko sparked alarm at Manchester United when he was forced to leave the pitch late in the 2-2 draw with Tottenham before the international break. The striker, who had only been introduced as a second-half substitute, went down clutching his knee after a collision and was unable to continue after United had used all of their changes. Amorim admitted afterwards that any knee issue "you never know", leading to concern that the summer signing could be facing an extended layoff.
Sesko subsequently withdrew from Slovenia's crucial World Cup qualifiers against Kosovo and Sweden and returned to Carrington for further assessment. United's medical team conducted scans to determine the extent of the damage and the results have now confirmed that he has avoided major ligament issues. He did not travel with Slovenia and instead completed rehabilitation work in Manchester while awaiting the full recovery plan.
Sky Sports report that the forward is expected to be sidelined for "at most" a month. That timeframe means he will miss upcoming Premier League fixtures including Everton, Crystal Palace and West Ham, and potentially Wolves and Bournemouth if there are any delays. However, the club view the outcome as a positive one, given the possibility he could have been ruled out longer.
Sesko's injury gives Amorim another Man Utd headache
The timing of the injury is far from ideal, with Manchester United entering one of the most intense periods of the season. Ruben Amorim’s squad has remained relatively fortunate with injuries so far, but the forward line could become stretched without Sesko available. The 22-year-old was beginning to gain rhythm and earn increased minutes after a modest start to life in English football, and his absence means the attacking burden falls more heavily on others.
United also have midfield availability issues and limited depth in the No.9 role, making Sesko’s contribution even more important heading into December. His physical profile, aerial presence and ability to attack space have already provided a different dynamic to the team’s attacking structure this season. Losing that option during a key run of fixtures from now into the New Year puts added pressure on Amorim to rotate carefully and avoid further injuries up front.
Sesko's inconsistent start at Man Utd
Sesko's start at Manchester United has mixed sharp flashes of ability with a need for greater consistency. He has scored two goals in 12 appearances so far, adjusting to the Premier League's physicality and the tactical demands of Amorim's setup. Despite some missed chances in big moments, the Portuguese coach has publicly backed him to settle fully and deliver more regularly once confidence and familiarity increase.
The injury also comes at a moment when Sesko was beginning to grow into key match situations. His cameo against Tottenham featured determined pressing and strong link-up play before he was forced off in visible discomfort. The medical team were encouraged that early swelling quickly subsided and stability tests showed no significant damage to the joint. With proper recovery management and no unexpected setbacks, Sesko is projected to resume full training toward the latter stages of December. That would allow him a chance to rejoin the squad at a critical time for fixture congestion.
When will Sesko return to action for Man Utd?
Manchester United resume Premier League action against Everton on November 24, a match Sesko will sit out as his recovery continues. Should the one-month timeframe hold, the striker could target a return for the trip to Aston Villa on December 21 or the Boxing Day clash with Newcastle at Old Trafford.
Amorim will rely on other forwards to step up in the meantime while ensuring Sesko is not rushed back into action prematurely. The priority is a full recovery that stabilizes his knee and prevents recurrence during the busiest stretch of the season. United are relieved that their summer signing avoided the worst-case scenario.
If the progress remains as expected, Sesko could re-enter the squad just as the stakes intensify, giving United a timely boost ahead of a demanding second half of the campaign.
